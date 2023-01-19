'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday

A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday.

The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.

The park features robotic animals, more than 30 interactive exhibits, food made by robots and other glimpses into the future of technology.

Guests will even get to meet popular robots, Sophia and Titan. Officials described Sophia as the world's most sophisticated robot that looks and acts just like a human being.

Titan, on the other hand, is said to be a "larger-than-life robot" that has wowed audiences all over the world with his performances including acts with Rihanna.

The attraction is located at 6464 International Drive and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.