New Palm Bay city council unexpectedly fires city manager

The biggest city in Brevard County needs a new city manager after Palm Bay’s current top dog was abruptly fired.

Three out of five council members are brand new, and a majority of them voted to fire Suzanne Sherman at their very first meeting.

Council member Chandler Langevin was the one behind it all. He felt the city was heading in the wrong direction and wanted change fast.

In a 3-2 vote, the council made the call on Thursday night. Council member Mike Jaffe and Mayor Rob Medina were the only two who wanted Sherman to stay.

"This is a bad perception on what is calling to come on our dais. This is what’s trying to come against our city," said mayor Rob Medina.

City leaders quickly found out after they fired Sherman, no one else wanted the job.

"I cannot and will not accept it," said Larry Wojciechowski, who’s the finance director for the city.

The next "no" came from another director in a different department.

"I respectfully decline," said Valentino Perez, who’s the public works director.

The city's IT director also didn’t want the job.

"I will be declining," said Brian Robinson.

MORE STORIES:

Robinson tried to get out of it but didn’t end up having a choice.

"At the end of the day, we are the bosses, so whoever we appoint is who we appoint," said Council member Kenny Johnson.

The council overruled Robinson’s opposition and made the IT director the new interim City Manager for the biggest city in Brevard County.

"Heavy is the head that wears the crown," said new Council member Chandler Langevin.

Langevin defended the firing on Friday.

"We need to implement sweeping changes. We need to get this city moving in a new direction," he said.

He says he wants to see someone hired with private and public experience.

"We need a strong conservative leader, fiscal hawk," said Langevin.

Voters hope the new council knows what they're doing.

"Good luck, you guys. You’re the new council," said a speaker during the city council meeting on Thursday.

Even though Sherman was fired, she’s still getting paid for 20 weeks on the taxpayer's dime.

There is a workshop on Monday at 6 p.m. where city leaders will try and move forward with finding a new city manager.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: