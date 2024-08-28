Expand / Collapse search

New lawsuit filed against former Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill

Published  August 28, 2024 11:46pm EDT
Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 96-year-old woman who claims former Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill stole thousands of dollars from her has filed a new lawsuit against Hill.

The woman is attempting to force the sale of a home that Hill allegedly purchased with her money. 

According to court documents, Hill is accused of arranging the home's title in a way that would allow her to inherit the woman’s share of the property upon her death.

The documents also state that the woman needs to sell the home to pay off a mortgage that exceeds $400,000.

