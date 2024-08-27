Stolen Ferrari linked to 'armed and dangerous' teens found in Palm Coast after multi-county search: deputies

Stream FOX 35:

A stolen Ferrari Spyder linked to two teenagers who are wanted in connection to an out-of-state crime has been found at a home in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Earlier on Tuesday, deputies announced a multi-county search for 19-year-old Johnathan Costa and 18-year-old Logan Slezak, who are wanted in connection to an armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Rhode Island. The teens, who are considered "armed and dangerous," were last seen in the W section of Palm Coast after they allegedly led deputies on a chase on Interstate 95 in a stolen 2018 Ferrari 488 Spyder.

That Ferrari was found just before 3 p.m. at a home on Royal Palm Lane in Palm Coast. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

It remains unclear at this time if Costa and Slezak were found with the vehicle.

The public is urged to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story.

