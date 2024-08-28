Listeria outbreak update: Florida reports first death, 3 illnesses linked to Boar's Head deli meat recall

At least eight deaths - including one in Florida – and 57 illnesses have now been linked to a listeria outbreak connected to some Boar's Head deli meats, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

In its Aug. 28 update, the CDC said there have been a total of eight deaths and 57 illnesses reported in 18 states – five more deaths and 14 more illnesses since the CDC's Aug. 8 update.

In Florida, there have been at least one death and three illnesses reported, according to the CDC. All who became sick were reportedly hospitalized, the CDC said. It was not immediately clear where in Florida the illnesses or the death were reported. FOX 35 has reached out to the Florida Department of Health for additional information.

The other new deaths were reported in Tennessee, New Mexico, and South Carolina.

The outbreak appears to be linked to Boar's Head ready-to-eat liverwurst products. However, some have reported eating other Boar's Head products or other general deli meats. As a result, the CDC is encouraging people to not eat recalled deli meats, whether sliced at the counter or pre-sliced.

Boar's Head has recalled some 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat sliced meats and poultry produced between May 10 and July 29, 2024. This includes products under both Boar's Head and Old Country brands. Most products should have a "sell by" date between July 29 and Oct. 24.

What is listeria?

Listeria are bacteria that can contaminate foods and cause people to become seriously ill, according to the CDC. It is considered the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the U.S.

An estimated 1,600 people are infected with Listeria each year, of which 260 people die, according to the CDC.

People most at risk are those who are pregnant, newborns, adults 65 and older, and people with weak immune systems.

What are the signs and symptoms of listeria infection?

Mild symptoms of listeria include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Food and Drug Administration. More severe signs and symptoms include headache, stick neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

What Boar's Head products have been recalled?

The latest listeria outbreak has been connected to Boar's Head ready-to-eat Liverwurst products. Boar's Head has recalled "Boar's Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst made in Virginia" sold in 3.5-pound loaves or sliced at grocery store deli counters.

It was produced between June 11 and July 17, 2024, and had a 44-day shelf life, per the CDC. Sell by dates range between July 25, 2024 and August 30, 2024.

In July, Boar's Head expanded the recall to include a total of 71 products – nearly 7 million pounds worth.

What should you do?

Do not eat recalled meats. Throw it out or contact the store where it was purchased.

Check your refrigerator for any recalled meats. Throw it out or return to the store if found.

Clean refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have come into contact with the recalled meats.

