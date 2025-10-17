New I-4 express lanes, 'air taxi' testing facility part of latest transportation initiatives

The Brief Plans for new I-4 express lanes, a truck parking facility in Polk County, and a pioneering aerial mobility test site were unveiled on Friday. The projects aim to ease congestion, support freight movement, and introduce new aerial transportation technology. They are being fast-tracked under the "Moving Florida Forward" initiative.



A set of major infrastructure initiatives aimed at reducing traffic congestion along parts of Interstate 4 were unveiled on Friday.

New I-4 express lanes, a truck parking facility in Polk County, and a pioneering aerial mobility test site are part of the state's transportation initiative known as Moving Florida Forward.

What we know:

These projects fast-track major transportation projects across the region.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will oversee the construction of 17 miles of new express lanes on I-4 in Hillsborough County, a 100-space truck parking facility in Polk County, and the groundbreaking on the nation’s first Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) aerial test bed at FDOT’s SunTrax facility, also in Polk County.

Construction on the I-4 express lanes is expected to begin in 2028.

What is Advanced Air Mobility?

Dig deeper:

Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) is a new form of transportation using electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), which promises faster, quieter, and more efficient short-range travel.

These automated or semi-automated aircraft will move people and cargo, and are sometimes referred to as "flying taxis" or "air taxis."

The AAM concept centers on electric aircraft capable of taking off vertically and operating in urban, rural, and regional settings. Most models carry two to six passengers and fly at altitudes between 500 and 3,000 feet. Powered by distributed electric propulsion, the aircraft are designed to be quieter and less costly to operate than helicopters, though public acceptance and infrastructure demands remain uncertain.

AAM aircraft may land at traditional airports, retrofitted heliports, or new "vertiports," which require close coordination with local governments on zoning, grid capacity, and community engagement. The Florida Department of Transportation is leading the effort through a statewide roadmap and outreach plan to guide municipalities on land use compatibility, public safety, and electric infrastructure.

Proponents say AAM could reduce traffic congestion and open new passenger and cargo routes. But unknowns remain about noise impacts, emergency response protocols, and the effect on electric grids.

The first U.S. AAM test site is under construction at FDOT’s SunTrax facility.

What we don't know:

The timeline for completion has not been announced. Details are also limited regarding the full scope and locations of the planned statewide network of vertiports.

The backstory:

The Moving Florida Forward initiative has been a key part of Governor Ron DeSantis’ infrastructure strategy to support Florida’s growing population.

I-4 has long been known as one of the most congested roadways in the state, especially through the Central Florida region. Meanwhile, the growing truck traffic in the area has strained available parking, leading to safety concerns.

The introduction of AAM technology signals Florida’s intention to position itself as a leader in next-generation transportation innovation.