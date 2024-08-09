New Halloween-themed treats now available at Walt Disney World Resorts

It's only August, but Walt Disney World Resorts already have Halloween on their minds!

A slew of new and returning Halloween-themed treats are available starting Friday, Aug. 9 at different hotels throughout the Disney Resorts Collection.

For those wanting to really get into the Halloween spirit, Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party starts Friday, too, on select nights through Oct. 31 at Magic Kingdom.

Here's a look at Disney Parks' "Foodie Guide to Halloween Treats for the Disney Resorts Collection":

The following treats are available starting Friday, Aug. 9 through Halloween on Oct. 31 (unless otherwise noted)

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

World Premiere Food Court

Monster Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with swirl of vanilla buttercream (plant-based)

Monster Cupcake (Photo: Disney Parks)

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Intermission Food Court

Chicken Adobo Nachos : Blue corn tortilla chips with grilled chicken adobo, toasted pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, roasted corn pico, and pumpkin-cheese sauce finished with a cilantro-lime crema and yellow corn tortilla strips (new)

Monster Cupcake

Chicken Adobo Nachos (Photo: Disney Parks)

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

End Zone Food Court

Chicken Adobo Nachos

Monster Cupcake

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Landscape of Flavors

Chicken Adobo Nachos

Monster Cupcake

The Whoopie Monster: Apple and caramel whoopie pie with marshmallow buttercream

The Whoopie Monster (Photo: Disney Parks)

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Beach Club Marketplace

Captain Hook Cookie: Vanilla sablé with strawberry jam, peanut butter ganache, buttercream, and chocolate décor

Captain Hook Cookie (Photo: Disney Parks)

Disney’s BoardWalk

BoardWalk Deli

Mickey Cinnamon Roll

Mickey Cinnamon Roll (Photo: Disney Parks)

Halloween Mummy Cupcake: Spiced vanilla cupcake with apple compote and milk chocolate mousse (new)

Halloween Mummy Cupcake (Photo: Disney Parks)

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Carousel Coffee

Halloween Macaron Trio : Pumpkin-spiced Milk Chocolate, Green Apple-Caramélia Chocolate, Blood Orange-Dark Chocolate (New)

Mickey Cinnamon Roll

Halloween Macaron Trio (Photo: Disney Parks)

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market and Spyglass Grill

Monster Cupcake

The Whoopie Monster

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla Island Grill

Halloween Mummy Cupcake

Pumpkin-Cranberry Muffin (Available Sept. 1-Oct. 31)

Pumpkin-Cranberry Muffin (Photo: Disney Parks)

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Kona Island

Vampire Stitch Cake: Chocolate cake with raspberry ice cream cone buttercream

Vampire Stitch Cake (Photo: Disney Parks)

Pineapple Lanai

Mickey Pumpkin Soft-Serve: Pumpkin-spiced flavored soft-serve and coconut haupia with caramel drizzle, graham cracker crumbs, and a white chocolate Mickey-shaped pumpkin

Mickey Pumpkin Soft-Serve (Photo: Disney Parks)

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Coming soon)

The Whoopie Monster

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort - French Quarter

Scat Cat’s Club - Café

Ghoulish Beignets: Mickey-shaped beignets dusted with cookies and cream powdered sugar and a marshmallow crème drizzle

Ghoulish Beignets (Photo: Disney Parks)

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory

Monster Cupcake

The Whoopie Monster

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort - Riverside

Riverside Mill Food Court

Monster Cupcake

The Whoopie Monster

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café

Halloween Macaron Trio

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork

Haunted Forest Apple Mousse: Green cake with cookies and cream mousse and sour apple mousse

Haunted Forest Apple Mousse (Photo: Disney Parks)

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Market at Ale & Compass

Captain Hook Cookie

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Trail’s End Restaurant

Spooky Mini Cookies and Dipping Cream: Halloween sugar cookies with dipping icing

Spooky Mini Cookies and Dipping Cream (Photo: Disney Parks)

Pumpkin Sugar Cookie: Tie-dyed Halloween sugar cookie with buttercream

Pumpkin Sugar Cookie (Photo: Disney Parks)

Various restaurants, lounges and pool bars

Seawitch Brew: Lunazul Reposado Tequila, blackberry purée, and sour mix topped with blackberries (new)

Seawitch Brew (Photo: Disney Parks)

Doom-ela Margarita: Patrón Silver Tequila, Louis M. Martini Cabernet Sauvignon, Cointreau Liqueur, triple sec liqueur, sour mix, lime juice, black Cyprus salt, and lime

Doom-ela Margarita (Photo: Disney Parks)

