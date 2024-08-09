New Halloween-themed treats now available at Walt Disney World Resorts
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - It's only August, but Walt Disney World Resorts already have Halloween on their minds!
A slew of new and returning Halloween-themed treats are available starting Friday, Aug. 9 at different hotels throughout the Disney Resorts Collection.
For those wanting to really get into the Halloween spirit, Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party starts Friday, too, on select nights through Oct. 31 at Magic Kingdom.
Here's a look at Disney Parks' "Foodie Guide to Halloween Treats for the Disney Resorts Collection":
The following treats are available starting Friday, Aug. 9 through Halloween on Oct. 31 (unless otherwise noted)
Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
World Premiere Food Court
- Monster Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with swirl of vanilla buttercream (plant-based)
Monster Cupcake (Photo: Disney Parks)
Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
Intermission Food Court
- Chicken Adobo Nachos: Blue corn tortilla chips with grilled chicken adobo, toasted pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, roasted corn pico, and pumpkin-cheese sauce finished with a cilantro-lime crema and yellow corn tortilla strips (new)
- Monster Cupcake
Chicken Adobo Nachos (Photo: Disney Parks)
Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
End Zone Food Court
- Chicken Adobo Nachos
- Monster Cupcake
Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
Landscape of Flavors
- Chicken Adobo Nachos
- Monster Cupcake
- The Whoopie Monster: Apple and caramel whoopie pie with marshmallow buttercream
The Whoopie Monster (Photo: Disney Parks)
Disney’s Beach Club Resort
Beach Club Marketplace
- Captain Hook Cookie: Vanilla sablé with strawberry jam, peanut butter ganache, buttercream, and chocolate décor
Captain Hook Cookie (Photo: Disney Parks)
Disney’s BoardWalk
BoardWalk Deli
- Mickey Cinnamon Roll
Mickey Cinnamon Roll (Photo: Disney Parks)
- Halloween Mummy Cupcake: Spiced vanilla cupcake with apple compote and milk chocolate mousse (new)
Halloween Mummy Cupcake (Photo: Disney Parks)
Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Carousel Coffee
- Halloween Macaron Trio: Pumpkin-spiced Milk Chocolate, Green Apple-Caramélia Chocolate, Blood Orange-Dark Chocolate (New)
- Mickey Cinnamon Roll
Halloween Macaron Trio (Photo: Disney Parks)
Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Centertown Market and Spyglass Grill
- Monster Cupcake
- The Whoopie Monster
Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Gasparilla Island Grill
- Halloween Mummy Cupcake
- Pumpkin-Cranberry Muffin (Available Sept. 1-Oct. 31)
Pumpkin-Cranberry Muffin (Photo: Disney Parks)
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Kona Island
- Vampire Stitch Cake: Chocolate cake with raspberry ice cream cone buttercream
Vampire Stitch Cake (Photo: Disney Parks)
Pineapple Lanai
- Mickey Pumpkin Soft-Serve: Pumpkin-spiced flavored soft-serve and coconut haupia with caramel drizzle, graham cracker crumbs, and a white chocolate Mickey-shaped pumpkin
Mickey Pumpkin Soft-Serve (Photo: Disney Parks)
Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Coming soon)
- The Whoopie Monster
Disney’s Port Orleans Resort - French Quarter
Scat Cat’s Club - Café
- Ghoulish Beignets: Mickey-shaped beignets dusted with cookies and cream powdered sugar and a marshmallow crème drizzle
Ghoulish Beignets (Photo: Disney Parks)
Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory
- Monster Cupcake
- The Whoopie Monster
Disney’s Port Orleans Resort - Riverside
Riverside Mill Food Court
- Monster Cupcake
- The Whoopie Monster
Disney’s Riviera Resort
Le Petit Café
- Halloween Macaron Trio
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Roaring Fork
- Haunted Forest Apple Mousse: Green cake with cookies and cream mousse and sour apple mousse
Haunted Forest Apple Mousse (Photo: Disney Parks)
Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
The Market at Ale & Compass
- Captain Hook Cookie
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
Trail’s End Restaurant
- Spooky Mini Cookies and Dipping Cream: Halloween sugar cookies with dipping icing
Spooky Mini Cookies and Dipping Cream (Photo: Disney Parks)
- Pumpkin Sugar Cookie: Tie-dyed Halloween sugar cookie with buttercream
Pumpkin Sugar Cookie (Photo: Disney Parks)
Various restaurants, lounges and pool bars
- Seawitch Brew: Lunazul Reposado Tequila, blackberry purée, and sour mix topped with blackberries (new)
Seawitch Brew (Photo: Disney Parks)
- Doom-ela Margarita: Patrón Silver Tequila, Louis M. Martini Cabernet Sauvignon, Cointreau Liqueur, triple sec liqueur, sour mix, lime juice, black Cyprus salt, and lime
Doom-ela Margarita (Photo: Disney Parks)
