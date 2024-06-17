Walt Disney World food prices are outpacing inflation: report

It's no secret that a trip to Walt Disney World isn't the cheapest – but a recently published report says it's costing more than ever.

The personal finance site analyzed prices for park tickets and iconic food items between 2014 and 2024 and discovered that food prices have "significantly outpaced the rate of actual inflation," which is 32%.

The cost of food has inflated more than the cost of a single park ticket, according to the report. To be more specific, food prices have inflated about 61% on average over the last decade. The price of a park ticket has gone up 56%.

For example, the cost of Sanaa's bread service at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge has more than doubled in 10 years, from $9.99 to $22, the report said. The only other iconic treat that's doubled in price are corn dog nuggets from Casey's Corner in Magic Kingdom Park. Ten years ago, the snack would have cost you $4.99, and now the price is nearly $11.

Disney trips lead to debt for almost 50% of parents with young children, study finds

Mickey Mouse-shaped ice cream bars and Dole Whip churros have also reportedly outpaced the actual rate of inflation by 63% and 58%, respectively.

On the flip side, there are some treats that have stayed below that 32% rate of inflation, like Mickey waffles. They're just 30% more expensive today than they were 10 years ago, FinanceBuzz said.

"The price of another core Disney cost, a park ticket, has also stayed relatively reasonable. The cost of the cheapest possible theme park ticket at Walt Disney World has risen by just 21% in the last decade, and it hasn’t changed at all since 2019," the report said.

Walt Disney World, however, recently announced it would hike the prices of park tickets in 2025.

Click here to read the full report.