New drone technology helps Orlando firefighters battle flames

The Orlando Fire Department is using new drone technology to fight flames.

A drone was used when Orlando fire crews were fighting flames on Central Boulevard on Wednesday.

For the first time, the department used a drone with thermal imaging to help guide firefighters.

"While the guys were up in the buckets, with all the smoke, it’s hard to see if their streams are being effective in getting in when we need them to," said an official with the Orlando Fire Department.

The Orlando Fire Department says the drones were used to find flames hidden inside bedrooms on Wednesday.

The department says the drone is a game-changer.

"Having the chopper as well as the drone, we’re able to be more strategic with our streams," said an official with the Orlando Fire Department.

The Orlando Fire Department says the drones are also used to look at fire patterns after the flames are put out.