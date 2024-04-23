Expand / Collapse search

2 Florida Lottery tickets each worth over $26K sold at Publix

By Dani Medina
Published  April 23, 2024 12:29pm EDT
The dreams of two lucky Florida Lottery players came true after their respective Publix runs!

Two winning Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at two different Publix locations in Florida for Monday's drawing, the Florida Lottery announced. Both tickets were each worth $26,428,12. 

The winning Fantasy 5 midday draw numbers were 7-14-21-27-30. 

One ticket was sold at the Publix at 11650 W Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton, while the other was sold at 15151 N Dale Mabry in Tampa. Both tickets were Quick Picks. 

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. 