2 Florida Lottery tickets each worth over $26K sold at Publix

The dreams of two lucky Florida Lottery players came true after their respective Publix runs!

Two winning Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at two different Publix locations in Florida for Monday's drawing, the Florida Lottery announced. Both tickets were each worth $26,428,12.

The winning Fantasy 5 midday draw numbers were 7-14-21-27-30.

One ticket was sold at the Publix at 11650 W Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton, while the other was sold at 15151 N Dale Mabry in Tampa. Both tickets were Quick Picks.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.