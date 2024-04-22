Winning $108K lottery ticket sold at Florida Publix

One lucky person is more than $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket from a Publix store in Central Florida.

The jackpot ticket was selected during an evening draw on April 21, the Florida Lottery said.

The ticket was sold at the grocery store located at 1801 E Broadway in Oviedo. The ticket is worth a total of $108,224.10.

MORE LOTTERY HEADLINES:

The ticketholder can claim their winnings in-person via walk-in or by appointment at any Florida Lottery District Office.

The Fantasy 5 game has daily drawings – one at 1:05 p.m. and another at 11:15 p.m. ET.