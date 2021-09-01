New 'Disney KiteTails' show debuts at Animal Kingdom

article

A new show debuts at Animal Kingdom on the first day of ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration,’ which is the 50th anniversary celebration for the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney said that the show, ‘Disney KiteTails,’ starts at the Discovery River Amphitheater near DinoLand U.S.A. on October 1st. Several times a day, performers fly wind catchers and kites in a gala performance set to original, worldbeat arrangements of favorite Disney songs.

The show is said to feature a collection of colorful oversized props and kites. Some moments even take place over water, as kites up to 30-feet-long of Disney’s animal friends fly. Other kites in the show are of characters from ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘A Bug’s Life,’ ‘Finding Nemo,’ ‘The Lion King,’ and ‘The Jungle Book.’

"From one performance to another, you may see Baloo the bear dancing in the sky or Zazu the red-billed hornbill chasing after Simba. These remarkable kites, some as large as 30 feet in length, are inflated by moving through the air, allowing characters like King Louie or Timon and Pumbaa to soar like never before," Walt Disney World explained.

Two other shows are debuting on October 1st at the Walt Disney World parks as well.

At Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom, the ‘Disney Enchantment’ firework show will debut on night one of the 50th anniversary celebration, lighting up the night sky. Disney said that the show will feature fireworks, Disney music, enhanced lighting, immersive projection effects that extend for the first time down Main Street, U.S.A., and an original song, entitled ‘You Are the Magic,’ by seven-time Grammy-winner Philip Lawrence.

Featured in the show will reportedly be iconic Disney characters, moments, and music from both Disney and Pixar films. For instance, spectators will join Tiana, Rapunzel, and ‘Onward’ brothers Ian and Barley as they set out on a journey with adventurers like Moana, Raya, and Judy Hopps.

Then, at Epcot, another show will debut on October 1st: ‘HarmonioUS.’ Described by theme park company as the "largest nighttime spectacular ever created for a Disney park," the show will celebrate Disney music and feature familiar Disney tunes reinterpreted by artists from around the world. Massive set pieces, custom-build LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics, and lasers will bring the spectacular to life.

"This new show will bring the globe together at World Showcase Lagoon in a celebration of Disney music that inspires people worldwide," Disney added. They said that the show will "invite you to travel the globe through new interpretations of classic Disney songs as you’ve never heard them before, reimagined in more than a dozen languages by a diverse group of 240 artists."

The World’s Most Magical Celebration began October 1st and goes for 18 months as new experiences debut across the entire Walt Disney World Resort.

