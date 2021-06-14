New bao fast-food eatery opens Tuesday at Universal Orlando's CityWalk

article

Who's ready for some bao?

There's a new fast-food concept coming to Universal Orlando. It's called Bend The Bao.

The eatery will open on Tuesday, and according to Universal, will feature "popular Asian cuisine with diverse ingredients like crab cakes, pork belly, kimchee fried chicken and more."

Some menu items include the Crab Cake Bao, with Maryland-style crab cake, shredded lettuce and mustard aioli, along with the Duck Bao, with braised duck, kimchee slaw, XO sauce, cilantro and five-spice aioli.

Bend The Bao will be located on the second level of Universal's CityWalk, adjacent to the Universal Cinemark theatre.

Its opening hours are listed daily from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., starting Tuesday.

Advertisement

For more information on Bend The Bao, visit Universal CityWalk's website.