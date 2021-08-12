New 4 Rivers location in Orlando’s SoDo district to have first drive-thru

article

BBQ fans rejoice: 4 Rivers Smokehouse is opening another location in Orlando – and it will be unlike any of the others!

Slated to open early next year, the award-winning BBQ restaurant will be located at 3200 South Orange Avenue in the SoDo (south of downtown) district. The 3,636 square-foot SoDo Smokehouse will offer indoor seating for 66 guests as well as the largest outdoor capacity of any 4 Rivers location.

The outdoor area will feature the first-ever 4 Rivers Pavilion, an open-air space where diners will enjoy 4 Rivers food, live music and a rotating selection of craft beer and wine.

The location near downtown Orlando will also be the first one to have a double drive-thru in case you want to grab some BBQ on-the-go! The restaurant includes the largest 4 Rivers area dedicated to to-go pickup and for Uber Eats and DoorDash.

"Given the challenges of the last year, we are incredibly grateful to be in a position to expand the footprint of the 4Rivers family of restaurants. We are particularly excited to open a new Smokehouse in our hometown of Orlando" said John Rivers, 4R Restaurant Group Founder/CEO. "The Smokehouse’s proximity to Orlando Health, City Hall, and other local partners will allow us to strengthen the relationships that fuel not only our business, but more importantly our ministry and the important work we are doing at the 4Roots Farm."

The first 4 Rivers opened in 2009 in Winter Park, Florida. 4R Restaurant Group has 22 locations in Florida.

