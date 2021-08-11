Photos: What to order at Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips restaurant in Orlando

article

The wait is over! Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay officially opened his first Orlando restaurant on Monday.

Located at ICON Park on International Drive, Fish & Chips is a fast-casual restaurant featuring Ramsay’s take on classic fish and chips, in addition to other dishes like fried shrimp, lobster, chicken, and his signature "Fishwich."

To elevate the dishes, guests can choose from a variety of sauces like Gordon’s Tartar, Curry & Mango, Sriracha Aioli, Southwest Ranch, Dijon Mayonnaise and Cocktail.

TRENDING: VIDEO: Shark leaps out of ocean behind unsuspecting surfer

Of course, ‘chips’ aren’t just ordinary ‘chips’ in a Ramsay restaurant. The menu includes "dirty" fries with a combination of toppings like jalapeño, chorizo, cotija cheese, red onion, chives and parsley or truffle, parmesan cheese, chives and parsley.

Fishwich and sauces (Photo from Gordon Ramsay North America)

Biscott shake (Photo from Gordon Ramsay North America)

Want to try a Ramsay dessert? The restaurant also serves two shakes: Sticky Toffee Pudding and Biscoff.

"Fish & Chips was a real tradition for me growing up, so I’m excited to deliver that same nostalgia to all the local residents and tourists here in Orlando," said Ramsay, who opened his first Fish & Chips restaurant in Las Vegas.

Inside and Menu (Photo from Gordon Ramsay North America)

The ICON Park location is Ramsay’s first restaurant in Florida. Its color scheme is reflective of the Union Jack; blue and red with industrial hardware touches. White subway tiles line the sleek kitchen space while an iconic red telephone box serves as the restaurant’s entrance and exit.

Seating is limited inside but there is an outdoor patio where guests can enjoy their food with a view of ICON Park.

TRENDING: Baby dolphin named 'Moby' born at Discovery Cove in Orlando

The majority of reviews on Yelp have been positive.

"So fresh, crunchy and juicy. The sauces were definitely a plus!" wrote one diner. "I've honestly always just used ketchup but I was recommended to try the Sriracha Aioli and it hands down is the best I've tried. We were all very impressed at how good the breading and juicy the fish was. Definitely a must try!"

"The batter is crisp and flavorful, inside the fish itself was warm and tender. The truffle and parmesan infused fries were just plain decadent….Run don’t walk."

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. No reservations are required.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending stories in Central Florida.