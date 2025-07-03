National Hurricane Center increases chance of potential tropical disturbance forming near Florida

The Brief A stalled front near Florida may lead to the formation of a weak low-pressure system over the weekend or early next week. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 60% chance of tropical development over the next seven days. Regardless of development, heavy rain and potential flooding are likely across Florida through the Fourth of July weekend.



A potential tropical disturbance headed towards the Southeastern United States is likely to bring heavy rains to the state over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team and the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Stalling front could set up tropical development

Big picture view:

The NHC said in its latest update that a frontal boundary is expected to stall and weaken off the U.S. Gulf Coast this week.

An area of low pressure could then develop and potentially bring subtropical or tropical, the NHC said. As of Thursday morning, the chances of development in the next seven days had increased to 60%, and the chances of development within the next 48 hours increased to 20%.

The NHC has highlighted a region off the coast of the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida for a medium chance of tropical development over at least the next week.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Warm ocean water could help as temperatures are already near the mid-80s. There is also very low wind shear and the low presence of Saharan Dust, which tends to dry out the air.

Regardless of whether a tropical system forms or not, heavy rainfall is likely and will impact areas across Central Florida at all times of the day on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Thursday, most areas will experience a 50% chance of rain. Rain chances increase across western parts of the peninsula.

What can we expect in Florida?

What To Expect:

The FOX 35 Storm Team said this sytem will likely bring daily storms, showers and downpours to the state. Some may be severe with strong winds and large hail.

With plenty of tropical moisture in place, a lot of rain will fall over a short period of time.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The best chances of rain will be during the afternoon, with the peak heating of the day lasting into at least Saturday.

So far, areas along the Florida Gulf coast, specifically near Tampa through the Big Bend region, will be where the highest rainfall totals will be. This is where more than 6 inches of rain could fall.

Florida Fourth of July Forecast

The FOX 35 Storm Team says this unsettled weather pattern will heighten the risk of flooding across Central Florida, especially during peak holiday travel and events.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to monitor forecasts closely as the situation evolves.

Fourth of July travel at Orlando International Airport (MCO)

More than 1.4 million people are expected to fly into or out of Orlando International Airport (MCO) this week ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Here are the top three busiest days expected at MCO:

Sunday, July 6 - 175,559 (arrivals & departures)

Monday, July 7 - 167,536

Saturday, July 5 - 166,508

Unusually quiet hurricane season

So far, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has been unusually quiet, with the basin’s Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), sitting at a meager 0.2 units. ACE is a metric used by forecasters to quantify the strength and duration of tropical cyclones, with greater values indicating stronger, longer-lasting systems.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

According to data compiled by Colorado State University, the 2025 ACE value is more than 90% below average for the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf.

The peak of hurricane season typically comes in mid-September, so while activity is low now, forecasters caution that this is not an indicator of the full season's potential.

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar