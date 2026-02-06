Florida man dies after car falls off overpass onto Interstate-75, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A driver – traveling on County Road-462 in Sumter County – died after authorities say they lost control and landed on Intersate-75 from an overpass.
What we know:
A 27-year-old driver from Inverness was traveling east on County Road-462 in Sumter County around 10 a.m., Feb. 6 when they lost control of their vehicle, leading them to drive off an overpass, Florida Highway Patrol reported. The Inverness driver landed on Interstate-75, hitting another vehicle, FHP said.
After being hit, the second vehicle – driven by a 61-year-old man from Georgia – stopped on the outside shoulder of the interstate. That driver had minor injuries, troopers reported.
The Inverness man died from the crash, FHP said.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not publicly released the name of the Inverness driver at this time.
The Source: Information in this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.