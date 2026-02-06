Florida man dies after car falls off overpass onto Interstate-75, troopers say

The Brief A 27-year-old driver from Inverness died after driving off an overpass in Sumter County on Feb. 6. The Inverness driver drove off an overpass, hitting another vehicle. The driver in the second vehicle had minor injuries, authorities said.



A driver – traveling on County Road-462 in Sumter County – died after authorities say they lost control and landed on Intersate-75 from an overpass.

What we know:

A 27-year-old driver from Inverness was traveling east on County Road-462 in Sumter County around 10 a.m., Feb. 6 when they lost control of their vehicle, leading them to drive off an overpass, Florida Highway Patrol reported. The Inverness driver landed on Interstate-75, hitting another vehicle, FHP said.

After being hit, the second vehicle – driven by a 61-year-old man from Georgia – stopped on the outside shoulder of the interstate. That driver had minor injuries, troopers reported.

The Inverness man died from the crash, FHP said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly released the name of the Inverness driver at this time.