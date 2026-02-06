Expand / Collapse search

Florida man dies after car falls off overpass onto Interstate-75, troopers say

By
Published  February 6, 2026 3:36pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • A 27-year-old driver from Inverness died after driving off an overpass in Sumter County on Feb. 6.
    • The Inverness driver drove off an overpass, hitting another vehicle.
    • The driver in the second vehicle had minor injuries, authorities said.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A driver – traveling on County Road-462 in Sumter County – died after authorities say they lost control and landed on Intersate-75 from an overpass. 

What we know:

A 27-year-old driver from Inverness was traveling east on County Road-462 in Sumter County around 10 a.m., Feb. 6 when they lost control of their vehicle, leading them to drive off an overpass, Florida Highway Patrol reported. The Inverness driver landed on Interstate-75, hitting another vehicle, FHP said. 

After being hit, the second vehicle – driven by a 61-year-old man from Georgia – stopped on the outside shoulder of the interstate. That driver had minor injuries, troopers reported. 

The Inverness man died from the crash, FHP said. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly released the name of the Inverness driver at this time. 

The Source: Information in this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

