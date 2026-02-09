Palm Coast woman killed in crash on I-95 in Flagler County, FHP says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 55-year-old woman died early Monday after colliding with a crashed vehicle on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened after midnight early Monday on I-95 near mile marker 279.
An SUV driven by a 23-year-old woman was traveling north on the interstate when it left the road and collided with a guardrail face, according to FHP. The SUV came to rest in the left lane on the interstate.
A car that was traveling in the left lane collided with the crashed SUV, according to FHP. The driver of the car, a 55-year-old woman from Palm Coast, died, FHP said.
The FHP crash report said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the SUV had serious injuries, according to FHP.
No other details about the crash have been released. It remains under investigation.
The northbound lanes of I-95 are closed as crews work to clear the crash.
FHP said traffic is being diverted onto Old Dixie Highway.
The Source: This story was written with information released by Florida Highway Patrol.