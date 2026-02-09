Palm Coast woman killed in crash on I-95 in Flagler County, FHP says

The Brief A 55-year-old Palm Coast woman was killed early Monday in a crash on Interstate 95, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened after midnight on I-95 near mile marker 279. Northbound lanes of I-95 were closed as crews worked to clear the crash.



A 55-year-old woman died early Monday after colliding with a crashed vehicle on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened after midnight early Monday on I-95 near mile marker 279.

An SUV driven by a 23-year-old woman was traveling north on the interstate when it left the road and collided with a guardrail face, according to FHP. The SUV came to rest in the left lane on the interstate.

A car that was traveling in the left lane collided with the crashed SUV, according to FHP. The driver of the car, a 55-year-old woman from Palm Coast, died, FHP said.

The FHP crash report said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the SUV had serious injuries, according to FHP.

No other details about the crash have been released. It remains under investigation.

The northbound lanes of I-95 are closed as crews work to clear the crash.

FHP said traffic is being diverted onto Old Dixie Highway.