Expand / Collapse search

Palm Coast woman killed in crash on I-95 in Flagler County, FHP says

By
Published  February 9, 2026 6:08am EST
Flagler County
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • A 55-year-old Palm Coast woman was killed early Monday in a crash on Interstate 95, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
    • The crash happened after midnight on I-95 near mile marker 279. 
    • Northbound lanes of I-95 were closed as crews worked to clear the crash. 

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 55-year-old woman died early Monday after colliding with a crashed vehicle on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened after midnight early Monday on I-95 near mile marker 279. 

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

An SUV driven by a 23-year-old woman was traveling north on the interstate when it left the road and collided with a guardrail face, according to FHP. The SUV came to rest in the left lane on the interstate.

A car that was traveling in the left lane collided with the crashed SUV, according to FHP. The driver of the car, a 55-year-old woman from Palm Coast, died, FHP said. 

The FHP crash report said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt. 

The driver of the SUV had serious injuries, according to FHP. 

No other details about the crash have been released. It remains under investigation. 

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The northbound lanes of I-95 are closed as crews work to clear the crash. 

FHP said traffic is being diverted onto Old Dixie Highway. 

The Source: This story was written with information released by Florida Highway Patrol. 

Flagler CountyTraffic