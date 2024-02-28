NASA to discuss Intuitive Machines' successful Odysseus moon lander mission

Stream NASA and Intuitive Machines' news conference below:

NASA and Intuitive Machines will hold a joint news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the company’s first mission, Intuitive Machines 1 – also known as IM-1, NASA said in a news release.

It is set to begin at 2 p.m. from the space agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. FOX 35 News will livestream the news conference in the above video player.

What to know about Odyssey moon lander mission

The IM-1 mission launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 15 and successfully landed on the moon on Feb. 22.

It signified the United States' first return to soft landing on the moon after a hiatus spanning more than five decades.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from launch pad LC-39A at the Kennedy Space Center with the Intuitive Machines' Nova-C moon lander mission, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on February 15, 2024. The IM-1 mission is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program to understand more about the Moon's surface ahead of the coming Artemis missions. Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lander would be the first US spacecraft to land on the moon in over 50 years. It is expected to land near the south pole of the moon on February 22. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP) (Photo by GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images)

The objective of the IM-1 mission was to place a lander, called Odysseus, near the South Pole region of the moon for the scientific study of plume-surface interactions, radio astronomy, and space weather interactions with the lunar surface.

Additionally, it was to demonstrate precision landing technologies and communication and navigation node capabilities, officials said.

Odysseus is a hexagonal cylinder that is 4.0 meters tall and 1.57 meters wide, on six landing legs with a launch mass of 1908 kg. It has the capability to carry approximately 100 kg of payload to the surface.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ This image is the same as the one above, but without the arrow. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured this image of the Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander, called Odysseus, on the Moon’s surface on Feb. 24, 2024, at 12:57 pm CST). The image is 3,192 feet (973 meters) wide, and lunar north is up. (LROC NAC frame M1463440322L) NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University

NASA's selection of IM-1 came about through the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program and Artemis campaign, a venture where NASA teams up with commercial firms such as Intuitive Machines to oversee launch and lander operations.