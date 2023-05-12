Multiple groups vying for billions in Orange County tourism tax dollars

article

The Orange County Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Task Force was expected to meet on Friday to discuss applications from dozens of groups seeking billions of dollars collected through the county's resort tax, also known as the tourism development tax (TDT). The task force will review applications and then forward its recommendations to the Orange County Commission.

One of the biggest requests comes from the group that hopes to lure a Major League Baseball team to Orlando, which is asking for $975 million in public money that will be complemented with private funds to complete the proposed $1.7 billion project. Other items of interest include a request for $800 million by Florida Citrus Sports to put a canopy over Camping World Stadium. Below is a list and summaries of some of the standout projects:

Orlando Dreamers Baseball Stadium: $975 million

Partial construction costs of a new domed baseball stadium and associated parking garages, in conjunction with the pursuit of the acquisition of a Major League Baseball franchise for Central Florida.

Plans call for the stadium to be constructed on roughly 35 acres in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district, where the Beachline Expressway (SR 528) crosses over International Drive. In addition to the ballpark, the complex would also include retail shops, restaurants, office space, 1,000 hotel rooms, and parking garages for approximately 6,700 vehicles. READ MORE

Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC unveils artist rendering of a proposed 45,000-seat, domed stadium to be home to a Major League Baseball expansion franchise. [Credit: Orlando City Baseball Dreamers]

Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC unveils artist rendering of a proposed 45,000-seat, domed stadium to be home to a Major League Baseball expansion franchise. [Credit: Orlando City Baseball Dreamers]

How much is the total cost of the proposed project? $1.7 billion

How much TDT funding is being requested for this project? $975 million

How much money has been raised to date for the project? Additional financing is to be completed in concurrence with Orange County funding

Where will the rest of the project funding come from? OCBD will provide the balance of the financing for the stadium and parking garage construction. This will be derived from (i) a seat license program, (ii) a long-term stadium naming rights transaction, (iii) a proposed 3% tax on game/event tickets, concessions, parking, and merchandise sold on the parcel, and (iv) participation in parking garages construction costs from hoteliers utilizing the garages. We anticipate revenue bonds being issued against (i), (ii), and (iii). Private financing will satisfy any shortfall.

When is this project estimated to begin? 2025

Camping World Stadium Overhaul & Canopy: $800 million

Remove and rebuild the stadium's upper terrace decks, add 100,000 square feet of multipurpose community space as a field house, and add a canopy to Camping World Stadium (similar to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami)

A general view of Camping World Stadium before the Vrbo Citrus Bowl game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Kentucky Wildcats on January 1, 2022 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando FL. (Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How much is the total cost of the proposed project? $800 million

How much TDT funding is being requested for this project? Up to $800 million to cover the full expanded scope, including a canopy.

How much money has been raised to date for the project? $0

Where will the rest of the project funding come from? The project's total cost could be bonded over 30 years, which would be approximately $55 million per year.

When is this project estimated to begin? Immediately upon approval, with an estimated 18 months of planning and 24 months of construction.

Orange County Convention Center's expansion: $587 million

In 2019, Orange County approved the design of the next expansion project, which included the addition of a concourse that incorporated a ballroom, additional meeting space and connectivity, and a multipurpose hall that added 200,000 square feet to be utilized for exhibit space, general assembly, large receptions, food functions, and amateur athletic events. READ MORE

Orange County is planning a massive expansion of the Convention Center. (Orange County, FL)

Orange County is planning a massive expansion of the Convention Center. (Orange County, Fl)

Approximately $18 million has been spent on the project to date, which had a total budget of $605 million. The OCCC led the convention industry in recovery from the pandemic and is expecting a record year in 2024 with a robust calendar of events. Re-convening of the project would allow the OCCC to work with two state-of-the-art facilities, as they were originally designed, that can accommodate all types of events and allow additional growth that will generate economic impact.

How much is the total cost of the proposed project? $605 million

How much TDT funding is being requested for this project? $586,738,302

How much money has been raised to date for the project? $18,261,698

Where will the rest of the project funding come from? Project to be solely funded by TOT. Cost is based on previous estimates from 2019 and will need to be reviewed in light of the significantly different current market conditions. Actual cost will be updated through Orange County's public procurement process.

When is this project estimated to begin? 2023-24

Amway Center upgrades: $256 million

Upgrades to public safety, new technologies, and interior and exterior finishes. This project is focused on protecting our community's investment through necessary repairs, replacements, and modern enhancements, so it will continue to thrive. All the proposed refreshes are designed to benefit everyone that visits and uses Amway Center.

Amway Center arena in Downtown Orlando. (FOX 35 Orlando)

How much is the total cost of the proposed project? $256 million

How much TDT funding is being requested for this project? $256 million

How much money has been raised to date for the project? $0

Where will the rest of the project funding come from? The City of Orlando is dedicated to maintaining our community's investment and will explore additional funding sources to ensure maintenance is attained.

When is this project estimated to begin? 2024

UCF's Athletics Village & FBC Mortgage Stadium renovations: $177 million

Accelerate the university's development of world-class facility enhancements to UCF's Athletics Village, assist in renovations to FBC Mortgage Stadium, and construct dedicated venues for Olympic sports, including soccer, track and field, baseball, softball, and tennis. READ MORE

How much is the total cost of the proposed project? $267,878,184

How much TDT funding is being requested for this project? $176,625,000 over a 10-year period

How much money has been raised to date for the project? $26,850,000

Where will the rest of the project funding come from? UCF is requesting approximately two-thirds of the total project cost for the further development of UCF's Athletic Village. The remaining funds will come from private sources, including philanthropy, corporate partnership revenue, and premium seat revenue.

When is this project estimated to begin? 2023

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Phase III: $145 million

The Dr. Phillips Center seeks to build Phase 3, a re-imagined master plan of the front plaza, side, and back parcels. It is expected to feature a 25,000 sq. ft. outdoor auditorium that can host 5,000 to 7,000 guests, a 750-seat/20,000 sq. ft. theater, a 12,000 sq. ft. immersive/exhibit space, and a 10,000 sq. ft. event & banquet space.

This will be in addition to amenities, such as a roof garden, a café, and a restaurant which will be collectively programmed with multiple types of performances and 1,000 free events annually.

How much is the total cost of the proposed project? $175 million, given no delays or cost increases

How much TDT funding is being requested for this project? $145 million

How much money has been raised to date for the project? $0

Where will the rest of the project funding come from? Dr. Phillips Center commits to contributing a minimum of $15 million through philanthropy and sponsorships for capital. We have a reliable fundraising history raising $215 million to date through our 17,000+ donor base. We also intend to request $15 million from the City of Orlando/CAA. Dr. Phillips Center will be responsible for the operational and maintenance costs in partnership with the City of Orlando.

When is this project estimated to begin? 2024

Zora Neale Hurston National Museum & ZORA! Campus: $88 million

The Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community, Inc. (P.E.C.) proposes to build the Zora Neale Hurston Campus for the Arts, the Humanities, and the Sciences on land currently owned by Orange County Public Schools. The multi-acre development will include the Zora Neale Hurston National Museum Complex; a Cultural Heritage Conference Center, capable of accommodating 1,000 persons and their meeting needs; and a ZORA! STEM Center, the Excellence Without Excuse (E-WE) Lab & Learning Center.

How much is the total cost of the proposed project? To be determined

How much TDT funding is being requested for this project? $87,857,524

How much money has been raised to date for the project? $0

Where will the rest of the project funding come from? From corporate sponsorships; federal and state grants; and private support.

When is this project estimated to begin? 2024

Mennello Museum of American Art expansion: $29 million

The Expansion of the Mennello Museum of American Art is a 40,000-sf expansion to the existing 12,000 sq. ft. facility to yield a stunning 52,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art museum, event center, and sculptural garden that seamlessly merges architecture and nature to create an inclusive and welcoming multi-faceted cultural experience to be enjoyed by residents and tourists year-round.

Artist renderings for expansion of Mennello Museum of American Art [Credit: Mennello Museum of American Art]

Artist renderings for expansion of Mennello Museum of American Art [Credit: Mennello Museum of American Art]