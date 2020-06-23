Orange County plans to expand Convention Center for over $600 million

Orange County is looking to give the Convention Center a major upgrade to the tune of more than $600 million.

Convention Center staff presented a plan to county commissioners to expand the building. It would build a covered indoor pathway between the north and south concourses, add new events, and exhibit space, plus a new ballroom at the convention center. They say the upgrades would help them make the best use of the center's space and make the city attract more business.

“So we really believe this is a great time to take advantage of our reputation and improve our facilities. While the economy comes back, we'll be ready to go and expand and really be market leaders in the trade-show and convention industry,” said Convention Center Executive Director Mark Tester.

Tester said other cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Chicago have made similar upgrades and Orlando needs to stay competitive. However, county commissioners questioned whether now is the best time to spend this cash, with the county's tourism tax dollars down 97%.

“The way it stands now, our numbers continue to increase. Are people going to want to come and visit Orlando?” said Commissioner Mayra Uribe, “and my concern is I don't see how we'll be able to get back to those -_ or even near _- those robust funds anytime soon.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said infrastructure spending like this had the potential to bring good jobs back to the area.

“We do have to remain optimistic as a community that we will come out of this together if we use our collective forces to be able to do that.”

The board took no official action at Tuesday's meeting.