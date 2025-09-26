Multiple crashes close southbound lanes of I-75 near Ocala, FDOT says

The Brief All southbound lanes of I-75 are shut down near Exit 358 in Ocala after multiple crashes. A detour has been established directing drivers onto S.R. 326, U.S. 441/301 and S.R. 40. Officials have not said how long the closure will last or whether anyone was injured.



A portion of Interstate 75 is closed in Marion County near Ocala following multiple crashes, transportation officials said Friday.

What we know:

All southbound lanes of Interstate 75 are shut down south of Exit 358 in the Ocala area after multiple crashes Friday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured.

A detour is in place. Drivers traveling southbound on I-75 are being directed to take Exit 358 to State Road 326, turn left onto eastbound S.R. 326, right onto southbound U.S. 441/301, and then right onto westbound S.R. 40 to rejoin I-75.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the cause of the crashes, how long the interstate is expected to remain closed, or the condition of the drivers and passengers involved.

