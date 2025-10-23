Mount Dora father accused of child neglect after 2-year-old boy found alone, police say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Mount Dora father is accused of child neglect after a 2-year-old boy was found wandering around an apartment complex Wednesday, authorities said.
Father accused of child neglect
What we know:
Duwane Gilmore – the father of a 2-year-old boy who was found wandering a Mount Dora apartment complex Oct. 22 – was arrested and charged in connection to the incident, Mount Dora Police reported Oct. 23.
Duwane GIlmore – the father of a 2-year-old boy who was found wandering a Mount Dora apartment complex Oct. 22 – was arrested and charged in connection to the incident, Mount Dora Police reported Oct. 23.
The backstory:
Authorities said the boy was found earlier Wednesday near the Bristol Park Apartments. Police were looking for help identifying the boy and his parents to reunite them.
Within an hour of posting on social media, the boy was identified and was safely reunited with his family.
What we don't know:
It's not known if the boy's mom will face charges at this time.
The Source: Information in this article was gathered from a Mount Dora Police Department press release.