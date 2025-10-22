3-year-old boy found alone in Mount Dora reunited with family, police say
article
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A 3-year-old boy found wandering alone has been reunited with his parents, police said.
Police said the boy was found earlier Wednesday near the Bristol Park Apartments. Police were looking for help identifying the boy and his parents to reunite them.
Within an hour of posting on social media, police said the boy had been identified and was safely reunited with his family.
No other details were released.
The Source: The Mount Dora Police Department posted about the boy on its social media pages.