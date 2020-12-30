Stop and help: Mother of hit and run victims has reminder to drivers

An Orlando mother whose two kids were victims in a hit-and-run crash has an important message to everyone this holiday season.

Tina Exposito displays ornaments on her tree in memory of her 17-year old-daughter Melanie. She died in a hit-and-run back in 2013. Her son Travis suffered brain damage and lifetime disabilities after a driver crashed into the bicycle they were riding.

"We are thankful for God giving Travis a second chance. We know my daughter rests an eternal life in heaven," she told FOX 35.

Earlier this month, Tina had another close call with Travis, as he tested positive for COVID-19. But she is relieved that has recovered, saying that "I’m feeling great and blessed and thankful."

During the pandemic, Tina wants to reach out, letting others know, that there is hope after dealing with tragedy, "to support them and show them that it is possible to create a new life, after such a fatal accident or experience in life."

She has a message to drivers this holiday season, reminding them to stop and help others if there is a crash, stating "drive safely, slow down, yield to the pedestrians. All lives are important."

She even feels that way about Kila Holland, the woman sentenced to a year in jail and ten years probation for leaving the scene of the crash.

"Express to Kila Holland and her family that we hope that they receive the peace of God and to let them know that we have forgiven them," Tina said.

She added that it’s about helping others teaching them to turn pain into power, explaining that "everything happens for a reason. We may not understand it, but something good will turn out of it."

