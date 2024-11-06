Mother grieves son killed in Orlando Halloween mass shooting

A mother is in anguish days after learning her son was one of two men fatally shot in a mass shooting on Halloween night in downtown Orlando.

A vigil was held Wednesday night in Clermont for 25-year-old Tyreek Hill, where family and friends gathered around Teresa Hill, offering support in her time of sorrow.

"He was a gentle giant; he was loving and kind, a different breed," Teresa Hill said, describing her son. "What you saw is what you get."

Tears streaming down her face, she stood among loved ones, holding onto cherished memories.

"I’m getting through it by memories. Everyone is sharing everything about the character of my son," she said.

One by one, people embraced Teresa at the vigil, helping her face every parent’s worst nightmare.

"I have so many questions, but with God on my side, I don’t worry about it," she said.

Hill recalled the call that changed her life forever. "When I first got the news, I said, ‘I understand my son has been shot,’ but I asked, ‘Is he alive?’ and they couldn’t answer. I will never forget that phone call."

