Mother charged after baby left in hot car for hours during Palm Bay church service: Deputies

article

A Florida mother has been charged in the death of her 11-month-old baby that was left in a hot car for hours during a Palm Bay church service, deputies said.

Bulaine Molme, 38, was arrested Thursday after the baby was in the car for three hours while her family attended service on the 6100 block of Babcock St.

On May 28, Palm Bay Fire Rescue arrived at the church in response to an unresponsive baby. The baby was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Initially, the mother said she arrived late to the church for a service she was officiating and believed her daughter was brought inside by a church member, deputies said.

MORE CRIME STORIES:

After the church service, the mother said she noticed her child was not inside or with any church members. She went to her car where she found the baby unresponsive.

Following the completion of the investigation, the state attorney's office charged Molme with one count of aggravated manslaughter.