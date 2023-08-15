Expand / Collapse search

Florida man turns $5 Publix trip into $1 million payout after claiming lottery ticket

By Dani Medina
Published 
Lottery
$1.58 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida

A lucky lottery player in Florida hit the jackpot after purchasing a winning Mega Millions ticket worth an estimated $1.58 billion, officials said. The single ticket, which was sold a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach – a city east of Jacksonville – matched all five numbers, plus the mega ball in Tuesday's drawing to win the largest prize in the game's history.

FLORIDA - A Florida man is now $1 million richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket. 

Thomas Hoshko claimed a $1 million top prize in the Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game on Monday, according to the Florida Lottery. The 69-year-old man from Fort Lauderdale purchased the winning ticket at Publix at 4703 North Ocean Drive in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, which will get a $2,000 commission for selling it. 

He chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000. 

Another Florida man claimed a $1 million top prize in the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. The 60-year-old man from Vero Beach bought the winning ticket from Sam's Market & Deli at 1503 Angle Road in Fort Pierce. They'll also get a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket. 

Fred Ballou chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $789,985. 