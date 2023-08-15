Florida man turns $5 Publix trip into $1 million payout after claiming lottery ticket

A Florida man is now $1 million richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket.

Thomas Hoshko claimed a $1 million top prize in the Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game on Monday, according to the Florida Lottery. The 69-year-old man from Fort Lauderdale purchased the winning ticket at Publix at 4703 North Ocean Drive in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, which will get a $2,000 commission for selling it.

He chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

Another Florida man claimed a $1 million top prize in the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. The 60-year-old man from Vero Beach bought the winning ticket from Sam's Market & Deli at 1503 Angle Road in Fort Pierce. They'll also get a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.

MORE LOTTERY NEWS :

Fred Ballou chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $789,985.