Lucky Florida woman turns $2 Publix trip into $1,000 a week for life with winning lottery ticket

Two lucky Floridians are set for life after they each claimed winning CASH4LIFE tickets, the Florida Lottery announced this week.

Wilford Hancel of Orlando claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life prize from the multi-state lottery game drawing held back in January. He chose to receive his winnings in the form of a one-time lump-sum payment of $1 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven at 1755 North Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando and the store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

A woman from West Palm Beach, Sidnea Wierman, also claimed a prize in the same lottery game from a drawing back in February. The 54-year-old woman chose to get her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

She purchased the winning ticket at Publix at 8989 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach. The grocery store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

CASH4LIFE gives players the opportunity to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life. Drawings are held every day at 9 p.m.