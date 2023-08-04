Expand / Collapse search

Lucky Florida woman turns $2 Publix trip into $1,000 a week for life with winning lottery ticket

By Dani Medina
Published 
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Mega Millions jackpot: What to do if you win

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.35 billion. So what do you do if you're lucky enough to win?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two lucky Floridians are set for life after they each claimed winning CASH4LIFE tickets, the Florida Lottery announced this week. 

Wilford Hancel of Orlando claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life prize from the multi-state lottery game drawing held back in January. He chose to receive his winnings in the form of a one-time lump-sum payment of $1 million. 

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven at 1755 North Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando and the store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket. 

A woman from West Palm Beach, Sidnea Wierman, also claimed a prize in the same lottery game from a drawing back in February. The 54-year-old woman chose to get her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery. 

She purchased the winning ticket at Publix at 8989 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach. The grocery store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

Featured

Mega Millions players get another chance Friday night to win $1.25 billion jackpot
article

Mega Millions players get another chance Friday night to win $1.25 billion jackpot

Friday night's jackpot is the sixth largest ever in the U.S.

CASH4LIFE gives players the opportunity to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life. Drawings are held every day at 9 p.m. 