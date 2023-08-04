Expand / Collapse search

Central Florida man becomes instant millionaire after claiming winning Powerball ticket from Publix

By Dani Medina
Published 
Melbourne
FOX 35 Orlando

Mega Millions jackpot: What to do if you win

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.35 billion. So what do you do if you're lucky enough to win?

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man from Melbourne is now $1 million richer after claiming a winning Powerball ticket! 

Alan Jotkoff claimed his winning lottery prize Friday from the Powerball drawing on February 4, the Florida Lottery announced. The 69-year-old man's ticket matched all five white ball numbers (2-8-15-19-58), but not the red Power Ball number (10). 

He purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket from the Publix at 1601 Promenade Boulevard in Weston. The grocery store will earn a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

Related

Lucky Florida woman turns $2 Publix trip into $1,000 a week for life with winning lottery ticket
article

Lucky Florida woman turns $2 Publix trip into $1,000 a week for life with winning lottery ticket

Two lucky Floridians are set for life after they each claimed winning CASH4LIFE tickets, the Florida Lottery announced this week.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday at 10:59 p.m. with an estimated $124 million jackpot. 

For another chance to win some money, the Mega Millions jackpot soared to a whopping $1.35 billion – and that drawing is Friday night. 