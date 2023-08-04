Central Florida man becomes instant millionaire after claiming winning Powerball ticket from Publix

A man from Melbourne is now $1 million richer after claiming a winning Powerball ticket!

Alan Jotkoff claimed his winning lottery prize Friday from the Powerball drawing on February 4, the Florida Lottery announced. The 69-year-old man's ticket matched all five white ball numbers (2-8-15-19-58), but not the red Power Ball number (10).

He purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket from the Publix at 1601 Promenade Boulevard in Weston. The grocery store will earn a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday at 10:59 p.m. with an estimated $124 million jackpot.

For another chance to win some money, the Mega Millions jackpot soared to a whopping $1.35 billion – and that drawing is Friday night.