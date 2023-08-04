Florida boy learns new language after sparking friendship with Publix employee: 'I cried with happiness'

article

An 11-year-old boy in Florida taught himself seven different languages – but one of them was inspired by a woman he met at Publix.

This is the heartwarming story of Liam and Olga, a bakery clerk at a Publix location in Orlando. One day at the store, Olga said Liam responded to her in her native language, Russian, according to a Facebook post from the Florida-based grocery chain.

"I was amazed because his parents do not know Russian," Olga said. "It turns out that Liam has an astonishing ability to learn different languages, and every time I see him, he speaks a new word in Russian."

Liam said he was inspired to learn Russian after meeting Olga at the bakery, according to Publix. Their bond has grown so strong that this past Mother's Day, Liam surprised Olga with a hand-written card in Russian.

"I cried with happiness. This bright, talented, kind child makes me happy every visit," Olga said.

"Thank you, Liam and Olga, for reminding us that sometimes the most meaningful connections happen in the most unexpected places." -Publix

Publix's Facebook post went viral after it was posted Thursday, receiving over 300 comments celebrating the sweet relationship between Liam and Olga.

"A very thoughtful caring young man. Olga is very fortunate," one user wrote.

"Olga is one of my very favorite workers!! Hunters Creek loves her! She is so kind and helpful and always smiling! I love this! Thank you for being so awesome!!" another user wrote.

"A wonderful story. Both Olga and Liam are a blessing, not only to each other, but to everyone!" said another.