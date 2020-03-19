More test kits, swabs on the way to Florida as testing is expected to ramp up, Governor DeSantis says

Governor Ron DeSantis says that more coronavirus test kits are on the way to Florida.

The Governor said that the state has already started to receive the swabs needed for testing. More are on their way.

Several thousand testing kits are also on the way and those could perform about 625,000 tests if the state has all the swabs needed.

Governor DeSantis affirmed though that Florida is in a much better place now than a week ago.

He also went on to warn millennials to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

"You could be relatively healthy, in your 20', and you can wound up in the hospital. It may not totally put you out of commission for good but it's not something that you want to mess with," Governor DeSantis said.

Mass testing is supposed to start on Friday, meaning results will come in faster.

Governor DeSantis also addressed the local economy, stating that Florida will take a hit with the lack of tourists.

