Coronavirus cases jump to nearly 400 in Florida

The Florida Department of Health released their latest numbers on the coronavirus in the state, showing a rise to nearly 400 cases.

As of 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, there are 390 total cases in Florida. Of those cases, 360 are positive Florida residents -- with six who are isolated out of state -- and 30 non-Florida residents.

There are currently 970 people being monitored. There have been 8 deaths.

In Orange County, the department of health lists 15 cases. Seminole County has 8 cases. Volusia is listed with 9 cases.

State health officials are investigating after learning there are either suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 19 nursing homes across Florida.Teams of experts are being sent to all 19 nursing homes, but officials are not saying where the affected nursing homes are located because of patient privacy.

