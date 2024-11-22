Monsters and Muppets to bring new thrills to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Changes are coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios as The Muppets prepare to rock and the world of Monsters, Inc. comes to life.

The south side of the park, where MuppetVision 3D is currently located, will soon transform into the vibrant world of Monsters, Inc., where fans will be able to step through the door to Monstropolis.

Anchoring the new land will be a long-anticipated suspended coaster inspired by the film’s iconic door vault scene.

Alongside the ride, visitors can look forward to themed dining, shopping, and an all-new theater show.

Meanwhile, The Muppets will be moving to Sunset Boulevard for a musical makeover of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

The attraction will see Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and other fan-favorites joining forces with major music stars for a rock festival-themed adventure.

This marks the first Disney ride to feature The Muppets, blending their signature humor with a high-energy experience.

Fans can still catch Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and MuppetVision 3D before their final curtain calls.

Disney has indicated plans to preserve elements of the current attractions for fans to enjoy in new ways.

The updates build on announcements from last year’s D23 Expo, with more details to come in 2025.