Walt Disney World raises prices on annual passes

Published  October 23, 2024 11:10pm EDT
FOX 35 Orlando

The cost of annual passes at Disney World is rising, with significant increases for various pass options. Overall, the average price hike for annual passes is approximately 7%.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The cost of annual passes at Disney World is rising, with significant increases for various pass options.

Overall, the average price hike for annual passes is approximately 7%. Monthly payments for annual passes are still an option for Florida residents after a down payment

The "Disney Incredi-Pass" has gone up by $100, now priced at $1,549. The "Disney Sorcerer Pass" will now cost $1,079, up from less than $1,000. Additionally, "Disney's Pirate Pass" has increased by $30, bringing the new price to $829, while the "Pixie Dust Pass" will now be available for $469.

  • Pixie Pass: $469 (Previously $439), or $25 per month with 12 monthly payments and 0% APR after a $205 down payment
  • Pirate Pass: $829 (Previously $799), or $57 per month with 12 monthly payments and 0% APR after a $205 down payment
  • Sorcerer Pass: $1,079 (Previously $999), or $79 per month with 12 monthly payments and 0% APR after a $205 down payment 
  • Incredi-Pass: $1,549 (Previously $1,449), or $121 per month with 12 monthly payments and 0% APR after a $205 down payment 

Parking will remain complimentary for passholders and guests staying at Disney Resort hotels. 

