Monkey on the loose in Central Florida, police say

Several monkey sightings have been reported in Orange City, according to police.

The Orange City Police Department said that have received multiple calls about monkey sightings in the city.

Police also shared a photo of a monkey, that appears to be climbing a fence.

"Alligator? Yes. Bear? Yes. Snake? Yes. I did not have monkey on my bingo card for today," one user commented on Orange City police's Facebook post.

If you see a monkey, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWC.