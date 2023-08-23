Expand / Collapse search

Central Florida firefighters rescue raccoon stuck in tree with jar on its head

By Dani Medina
Marion County
BELLEVIEW, Fla. - Central Florida firefighters rescued a raccoon stuck in a tree with a jar on its head this week. 

Marion County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Southeast 58th Avenue in Belleview on Tuesday for reports of a "Ricky the Raccoon" with a jar on its head that was stuck in a tree, the fire department wrote on Facebook. 

The raccoon was safely brought down from the tree, placed in a carrier and handed over to Animal Control, firefighters said. 

The raccoon didn't suffer any major injuries. 

Photo: Marion County Fire Rescue

"Great job guys!" the fire department wrote on Facebook, alongside a handful of photos of the rescue mission. 

This isn't the first time this has happened – last month, police officers in Painesville, Ohio, helped take a jar of mayonnaise off a raccoon's head as it roamed the streets. 