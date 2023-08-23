Central Florida firefighters rescue raccoon stuck in tree with jar on its head

Central Florida firefighters rescued a raccoon stuck in a tree with a jar on its head this week.

Marion County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Southeast 58th Avenue in Belleview on Tuesday for reports of a "Ricky the Raccoon" with a jar on its head that was stuck in a tree, the fire department wrote on Facebook.

The raccoon was safely brought down from the tree, placed in a carrier and handed over to Animal Control, firefighters said.

The raccoon didn't suffer any major injuries.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo: Marion County Fire Rescue

"Great job guys!" the fire department wrote on Facebook, alongside a handful of photos of the rescue mission.

RELATED : Baby raccoon discovered in Florida woman's backpack during drug arrest: police

This isn't the first time this has happened – last month, police officers in Painesville, Ohio, helped take a jar of mayonnaise off a raccoon's head as it roamed the streets.