Missing child alert issued for Jacksonville-area teen

Police in the Jacksonville area are asking Floridians to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl.

A statewide missing child alert was issued this morning for Aleysha Hicks. She’s described as a black teen, 5 feet and 5 inches tall, about 110 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says she was was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt, short shorts, and gray house slippers in Orange Park, Florida. They did not say when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange Park Police Department at 904-264-5555, or 911.

