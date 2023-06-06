Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in Kissimmee pond, officials say

A missing 4-year-old girl was found dead in her family's backyard pond in Kissimmee on Monday, officials said.

The girl, who was visiting family, was last seen in the backyard with a dog near a gated retention pond on Derby Drive around 7 p.m. Deputies said the child was no longer in view minutes later, but the dog was seen swimming in the pond. When officials arrived at the scene, the Orlando Fire Department's dive team found the child "submerged and deceased" in the water, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Officials responded to the scene to investigate, but there were no signs of foul play. "Presently, this death appears to be a tragic accident," the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said, adding the girl's next of kin were notified.