Boxing legend Mike Tyson reportedly suffered a medical emergency while on a flight from Florida to Los Angeles over the weekend, but has since taken to social media to say that he's doing just fine.

"Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul," the 57-year-old boxer wrote about his upcoming opponent in a fight scheduled for late July.

The incident happened Sunday, a spokesperson for American Airlines confirmed to FOX 35. The flight from Miami to LA was met by first responders due to the "medical needs of a customer," the airline said.

Tyson's reps told the New York Post that the aforementioned customer was indeed the boxer.

"He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing," his representatives said in an email to The Post. "He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

In Touch Weekly was first to report about Tyson's reported "medical emergency."

"Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded," a source told the outlet. "Before the paramedics arrived, the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor – the message even came on everyone’s screens."

Paul took to X to clarify rumors that their fight would be canceled due to his opponent's reported medical scare.

"You love to make s*** up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed," the 27-year-old wrote about their upcoming fight.

Tyson and Paul are slated to face each other on July 20 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.