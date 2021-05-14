Menu: What you can order at Orlando’s new filet sandwich restaurant

article

A popular restaurant chain in Pennsylvania is opening its first Florida location in Orlando on Friday.

Nick Filet is located at 7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd. in the area known as Restaurant Row, which drives in tourists, locals, and business from surrounding theme parks.

The restaurant features a mouthwatering menu that includes:

Filet mignon sandwiches (signature or build your own)

Surf & Turf grilled cheese

Lobster rolls

Salads

Parmesan truffle tots

Seasoned filet bites

Mac & cheese (lobster and filet)

You can find the full menu HERE.

MORE NEWS: Portillo's announces grand opening date for Orlando location

Tracy Barone, who will run the Orlando location, and her family are originally from the Philadelphia area but moved to Florida when one of her daughters began attending The University of Central Florida.

Courtesy: Nick Filet

Tracy is excited to take on a new role and career path as a business owner.

"This was an opportunity we just couldn’t pass up. I believe in the unique Nick Filet brand and of course love the amazing food – everything just fell into place," said Tracy. "We’re excited to bring our hometown’s local favorite to our new Florida community. I have no doubt it will be a hit!"

Nick Filet will be open 7 days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. A second Orlando location is also planned for the future.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay to open restaurant in Orlando this year

Orlando has recently been the destination spot for many new notable restaurants.

White Castle recently opened to hours-long lines at their location near Walt Disney World. Chicago-style hot dog eatery Portillo's is getting ready to open a location in The City Beautiful and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will open his first Orlando restaurant, Fish & Chips, in August on International Drive.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.