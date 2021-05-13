Portillo's announces grand opening date for Orlando location

article

After a couple of delays, Portillo's has announced its official grand opening date for its new Orlando location.

The restaurant, which originated in the Chicago-area, will open on June 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"Good things come to those who wait," Portillo's tweeted on Thursday.

Portillo's will be located in The Village at O-Town West in Orlando at 7715 Palm Parkway. It's known for signature items like Chicago-style hot dogs, famous Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, and Portillo’s famous chocolate cake.

The new location will reportedly be 7,800-square-feet and will include double drive-thru lanes and two large covered outdoor patios. The interior features a diner theme, with an ode to rock ‘n roll with an electric guitar ceiling installation.

"We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Florida and be part of such an iconic community," Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo previously said. "This new restaurant will allow us to bring Portillo’s to long-time fans and first-time guests in the Orlando area, as well as serve the many tourists in one of the country’s most popular destinations."

This will be Portillo’s third Florida location and 64th location in the nation. The other two Sunshine State locations are in Tampa and Brandon.

