Mental health agencies, community rally to support Lake County first responders after deputy ambush

Lake County is preparing for the funeral services of Master Deputy Bradley Link, who was killed in an ambush one week ago on Friday.

However, the upcoming funeral doesn’t signify that deputies here are turning a page — they’re still struggling. Several mental health agencies are stepping in to help.

Dr. Deborah Beidel, who leads UCF Restores, emphasized the lasting impact of this tragedy.

"This is going to be an event that's going to affect people for quite a period of time," she said. UCF Restores has a partnership with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

"UCF Restores is a clinical research center dedicated to changing how we think about trauma and how we treat trauma," explained Dr. Beidel. The center responded immediately upon receiving the call from the Sheriff’s Office. Their goal is to combat PTSD — either by preventing it from taking root or by alleviating its burden now and in the future.

Sheriff Peyton Grinnell has acknowledged the deep emotional toll the ambush has taken on his agency.

"There’s a lot of heads hung low here," the Sheriff said. Dr. Beidel noted that this event is unlike other traumatic incidents, stating, "Law enforcement is a family. And so, this is losing one of one's brothers or sisters. So this is something that is very critical for us to be part of."

According to Claudine Buzzo of the International Association of Firefighters, support is not limited to deputies; all first responders in Lake County were affected by the incident.

"One of the assailants grabbed the radio and transmitted what was happening throughout the county," explained Buzzo.

The International Association of Firefighters stepped in to assist, visiting all 38 fire stations across the county to provide mental health support.

"We try to make sure there's no anxiety or anything that could develop by them just not speaking about the call and what went down," said Buzzo.

The community is also rallying to support. Chad Rowan, who has run a screen printing business as a side gig for several years, was approached by the Florida Deputy Sheriff’s Association to help make shirts for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The response has been overwhelming.

"We're used to printing a few hundred shirts a month, and now we're printing a few hundred a day," said Rowan.

The proceeds from the shirts will go to the FSDA’s Lend-A-Hand program, which will distribute money to the families affected by the ambush. Rowan reported that they’ve already raised around $30,000, working around the clock.

"It’s been great. It's been overwhelming, but great to see the community come together like they have," he said.