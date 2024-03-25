Men busted in Florida with over 10 pounds of THC edibles disguised as kids' snacks: deputies

article

Two men from Louisiana were nabbed in the Florida Panhandle after they were caught with over 12 pounds of weed and THC edibles, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.

David Catherine, 21, and Rayant Vilorio, 20, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Catherine is also facing an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Rayant Vilorio was arrested on drug possession charges on March 19, 2024. (Photo: Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)

On March 19, deputies conducted a traffic stop and had probable cause to search the vehicle. This search yielded the discovery of 1.63 pounds of weed and 10.5 pounds of THC edibles, deputies said. They also found a 9 mm handgun.

Deputies said the THC edibles found in the car resemble products that are intended for children. Photos of the stash show packaging similar to popular snack brands. For example, red and blue bags that look similar to Chips Ahoy! cookies actually say "Trips Ahoy!" on them. There were also packages similar to that of Barnum's Animal Crackers, Goldfish, Nutter Butter, Rice Krispies Treats and Froot Loops.

David Catherine was arrested on drug possession and weapons charges on March 19, 2024. (Photo: Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)

"We urge all parents and guardians to be mindful of the product that their child is consuming," deputies said on Facebook. "Please be mindful of the spelling and wording on the packaging as they are very similar to well-known products."