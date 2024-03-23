Marion County man wanted after 53 dogs found living in deplorable conditions: Deputies

article

Have you seen Matthew Wayne Keel?

The Marion County man is wanted after animal services found 53 dogs living in deplorable conditions at a home in the 5700 block of NW 6th Street.

One dog was found dead, and others are in dire need of medical attention, deputies said.

Deceased dogs were also found in the freezer.

A warrant has been obtained by the Marion County Sheriff's Office for Keel's arrest, but he has yet to be found.

Deputies said it's also possible Keel has since left Florida.

Anyone with information on Keel's arrest is asked to call MCSO at 352-368-9111.