Woman accused of swiping limited edition Pandora bracelet worth $1,800 from Magic Kingdom jewelry store

A Texas woman is due back in Orange County court this week after she allegedly swiped a limited edition Pandora Disney charm bracelet worth over $1,800 from a store display at Walt Disney World.

Intesar Khudair Lafta, a 45-year-old from Houston, was arrested on Dec. 18, 2023 and charged with grand theft, a third-degree felony, after the incident that unfolded at a jewelry store in Magic Kingdom, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived at the unnamed jewelry store inside the theme park shortly after 4 p.m., they met with store management who said one of the Pandora representatives noticed a bracelet from a temporary display was missing. The bracelet was from Pandora's limited edition Disney 100 collection and is worth about $1,900 after taxes.

The Pandora representatives was helping out a family at the register and when she stepped away to get a ring size, one of the guests allegedly concealed the bracelet. That guest paid over $140 for two rings, but not the bracelet, the affidavit said. She then left the store, passing all points of sale and had "no intention of returning the merchandise," the affidavit added.

Here's a list of the merchandise stolen from the store, according to the arrest affidavit:

1 14k gold-plated bracelet with heart clasp

2 14k gold-plated clips

2 14k gold-plated spacers

1 Disney 100 limited edition Mickey Mouse charm

1 Disney 100 limited edition Cinderella charm

1 Disney 100 limited edition Winnie the Pooh charm

1 Disney 100 limited edition Dumbo charm

1 Disney 100 limited edition Mickey Mouse charm

1 Disney 100 limited edition Donald Duck charm

1 Disney 100 limited edition Oswald the Lucky Rabbit charm

Deputies reviewed video surveillance of the alleged theft, which revealed the woman, later identified as Lafta, was accompanied by a 13-year-old girl. Deputies eventually identified and detained the two women in the theme park.

After Lafta's arrest, Walt Disney World requested to have her and the 13-year-old trespassed from the property.

Lafta was placed under arrest and transported to Orange County's Booking and Release Center. The 13-year-old was left in the custody of her brother.

Lafta is scheduled to appear in Orange County court for an arraignment on Thursday, records show.