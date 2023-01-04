Melbourne police: Multiple guns stolen in Sicarios Gun Shop burglary; suspect on the run

Police are searching for a man they say broke into a Melbourne gun shop and stole several firearms early Wednesday.

Officers responded to the Sicarios Gun Shop on N Wickham Road around 3:15 a.m. after the store's intrusion alarm went off.

According to police, the suspect forced the store's back door open, smashed multiple display cases and stole several guns, before taking off.

Authorities said the suspect was captured on surveillance video wearing a jacket with a hoodie.

He was seen leaving the area in a dark-colored Honda with a tag which had been reported stolen in Central Florida.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 321-608-6731 or contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.