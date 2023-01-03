With guns drawn, dozens of police officers enter Orlando auto store off John Young Parkway

Dozens of Orlando police officers swarmed an Advanced Auto Parts store near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Church Street on Tuesday evening.

FOX 35's Dave Puglisi observed 20-plus law enforcement vehicles on the scene along with a K9 unit. Officers entered the store just after 10 p.m. with their guns drawn.

The officers had been focused on the rear of the store for several hours. Once inside the store, they were seen shining lights and walking through each aisle. After the store appeared to be cleared, officers were seen inspecting a bicycle on the ground just outside the store.

