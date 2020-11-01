Meet the candidates: U.S. House District 10

article

There are two candidates running for U.S. House District 10 in Florida.

This district covers west Orange County. The position is currently held by Val Demings (D). She is running for reelection. Her opponent, Vennia Francois (R), beat Willie Montague (R) in the Republican primary earlier this year.

FOX 35 VOTER'S GUIDE: Everything you need to know about the 2020 election, including polling locations, early voting dates, and what is on the ballot

Val Demings (D) became a congresswoman in 2016 after incumbent Daniel Webster (R) did not seek re-election. Demings defeated Thuy Lowe (R) in the 2016 general election and then was reelected in 2018.

According to her campaign website, Congresswoman Demings was the first in her family to graduate college. She worked as a social worker before joining the Orlando Police Department, where she was promoted to Chief in 2007, becoming the first woman to hold that position.

She now reportedly serves in the following committees as a congresswoman: Committee on Homeland Security (subcommittee- Transportation and Maritime Security) , House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (subcommittees- Defense Intelligence and Warfighter Support and Intelligence Modernization and Readiness), and the House Judiciary Committee (subcommittees- Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law and Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security).

Advertisement

She is also said to be a part of the Congressional Black Caucus, Women’s Caucus, New Democrat Coalition, Vice Chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task, Recruitment Chair for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Member of the Election Security Task Force, and Member of the Congressional Badge of Bravery Review Board.

Congresswoman Demings, who is married to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, participates in several community organizations, including Saint Mark A.M.E. Church, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Member of the Orlando Chapter of The Links, NAACP, and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE).

Vennia Francois (R) is a first-generation American who was born and raised in Central Florida. According to her campaign website, she is an attorney and a member of the Florida Bar, District of Columbia Bar, and the United States Supreme Court Bar. She previously worked as an intern for U.S. Representative John L. Mica and as a policy advisor for U.S. Senator Mel Martinez. She went on to work for the SEC, providing the public with protection against fraud and deceptive financial practices.

Her listed priorities include getting people back to work, keeping taxes low, preserving the integrity of the justice system, reforming de-escalation training techniques, ensuring high-quality health care that is accessible and affordable, strengthening our border, implementing mandatory E-Verify, defending the second amendment, opposing any public funds to promote or perform abortions, and ensuring our veterans have the best health care possible.

“As a first-generation American, born, raised and educated in Orlando, this community is my home. I decided to run because Washington insiders have turned their backs on the very people they swore to represent. I’m running to safeguard faith, family and freedom so generations can continue to experience the American dream," she previously said.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest 2020 election updates.