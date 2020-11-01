Meet the candidates: Osceola County Sheriff

article

There are two candidates running for the position of Osceola County Sheriff, but whoever wins, it will be historic as it will be the first Latino sheriff in the county’s history.

Both candidates are former Osceola County sheriff’s deputies.

Luis “Tony” Fernandez (NPA) is from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico and has been in law enforcement since 1995 starting out working for the Puerto Rico State Police (PRPD). He quickly moved up the ranks, earning a position with a specialized unit known as the Tactical Surveillance Team and reporting directly to the Office of the Governor of Puerto Rico.

After relocating to Florida, in 2005 Fernandez joined the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy Sheriff where he served for 14 years. According to his website, he recently retired from the Sheriff’s Office, but when asked what his favorite part of the job was, he always replies; “helping people and fighting corruption”.

He decided to come out of retirement to run for sheriff.

“I am tired of the politics negatively impacting the people of this County, and because I want to be the Sheriff for ALL people, regardless of political affiliation, race, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, or economic or marital status,” his website states. “I want to be YOUR Sheriff, a Sheriff for everyone. I will commit to working every day I spend in office to ensure that your Sheriff's Office delivers Equal Justice for all.

Marco Lopez (D) is a Navy veteran who served over 22 years on active duty and the reserves. According to his website, he was trained in counter-terrorism, logistics, and operations.

Lopez served with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years as a firearms and defensive tactics instructor while working investigations, street crimes, sex crime stings and as a member of the community response team. He also manages a security consulting firm he founded. Lopez beat incumbent Sheriff Russ Gibson in the Democratic primary election, which secured his spot on the November ballot.

Lopez says “transparency and accountability” will be at the heart of his administration.

"Community policing is of upmost importance to me. I will work to reestablish respectful relationships between deputies and the communities they patrol," his website states. "This will include the development of youth outreach programs. My deployment during Operation Iraqi Freedom taught me the importance of understanding and working with different cultures. Improved cultural diversity training will be a priority as your Sheriff."

Election day is Tuesday, November 3rd.

You can find FOX 35's complete guide to the 2020 election HERE.